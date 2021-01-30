Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Alumina stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.14. Alumina has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

