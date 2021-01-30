Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 230.9% from the December 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMBS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Amarantus BioScience has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

