AMCON Distributing (DIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 2nd

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $112.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.25. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $138.34. The company has a market cap of $61.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

