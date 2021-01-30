AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Down 83.3% in January

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DIT stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.00. 172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $138.34. The company has a market cap of $61.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.73.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

