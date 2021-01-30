Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%.

Amerant Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 40,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $600.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.67 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

