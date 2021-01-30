AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 307.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $462.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $487.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.94.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

