Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.14.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Ameren by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ameren by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ameren by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Ameren by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $72.72. 1,744,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,557. Ameren has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

