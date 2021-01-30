American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Position Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,963 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.17 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.