American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

