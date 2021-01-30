American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Shares Up 17.8% on Analyst Upgrade

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)’s stock price shot up 17.8% on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $95.75 to $110.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American Financial Group traded as high as $94.27 and last traded at $93.62. 2,348,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 533,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.44.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

About American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.