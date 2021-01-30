American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Shares Down 11.3%

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY)’s share price fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.86. 958,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,445,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The firm has a market cap of C$180.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Teresa Piorun sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$34,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at C$322,080. Also, Director Larry Reaugh sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,576,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,609,383.15. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $144,086.

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) Company Profile (CVE:AMY)

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

