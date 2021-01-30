American Research & Management Co. Acquires 2,056 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Darrell & King LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 349,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,997. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

