American Research & Management Co. Buys 48 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Shares of ROP traded down $29.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,336. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.24 and its 200 day moving average is $415.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

