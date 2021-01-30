American Research & Management Co. Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 3.8% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 27,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 462,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after acquiring an additional 245,081 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,773,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $147.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

