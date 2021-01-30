American Research & Management Co. Has $2.88 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total value of $292,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,329.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $14.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.57. 1,150,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.