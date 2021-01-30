American Research & Management Co. Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.11. The company had a trading volume of 707,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

