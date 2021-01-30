American Research & Management Co. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,885. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $94.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.