American Research & Management Co. Sells 375 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

American Research & Management Co. cut its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 181,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $44.71.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.