American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in American Tower by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in American Tower by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $227.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.65. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

