American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMWL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. American Well has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at $82,052,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth $190,772,000. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth $57,779,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth $54,049,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth $37,408,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth $34,147,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.