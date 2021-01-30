Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $245.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.25.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP opened at $197.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,964. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $5,128,000. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.