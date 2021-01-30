Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the December 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMXEF stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72. Amex Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. It holds interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds 100% interests in the Cameron property which, consists of 13 mining claims covering an area of 731 hectares; Madeleine West property consisting of 11 mining claims covering an area of 617 hectares; Madeleine East property, which consists of 3 mining claims covering an area of 168 hectares; and Pusticamica property consisting of 46 mining claims covering an area of 2,600 hectares situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec.

