Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $83,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 46,875 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $703,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $1,777,016. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 686,963 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,673,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after acquiring an additional 232,748 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,748,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after buying an additional 75,916 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 141,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

AMKR traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $15.52. 1,133,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

