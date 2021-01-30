AMO Coin (AMO) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $8.14 million and $194,487.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00067489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.91 or 0.00872160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.44 or 0.04278540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017960 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,435,450,915 coins. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

