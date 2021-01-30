Analysts Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 617,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,218. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arvinas by 130.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 22.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 41.1% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

