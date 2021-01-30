Analysts Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to report sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.19 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $11.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $177.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $192.34. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.