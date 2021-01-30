Analysts Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to post $158.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.23 million. Life Storage reported sales of $147.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $608.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $599.97 million to $616.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $657.18 million, with estimates ranging from $638.29 million to $678.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.58. 667,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,287. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.00%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 166.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

