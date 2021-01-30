Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.80.

NYSE MSI opened at $167.55 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.68 and a 200-day moving average of $160.68. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

