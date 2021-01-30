Analysts Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. NortonLifeLock reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 70,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 127,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. 5,936,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

