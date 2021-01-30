Analysts Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

RBB stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $324.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

