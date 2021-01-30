Analysts Expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Announce $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will announce $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.67. American Woodmark posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.50 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in American Woodmark by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Woodmark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Woodmark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark stock opened at $86.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36. American Woodmark has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $117.70.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

