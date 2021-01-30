Analysts Expect Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the highest is $2.53. AON reported earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $9.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $10.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.46.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 47.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after acquiring an additional 705,937 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter worth $109,243,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter worth $51,505,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 3,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 215,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,479,000 after acquiring an additional 209,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,395. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

