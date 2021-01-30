Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post $2.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post earnings of $2.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $328.68 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.22.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $2,503,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

