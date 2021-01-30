Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $328.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.22. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

