Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021

Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.17. Marriott International reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,896,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $150.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.46 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.68.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

