Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after purchasing an additional 501,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,588,000 after buying an additional 163,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.83. 1,846,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,206. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

