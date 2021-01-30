Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Announce -$1.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the lowest is ($1.15). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($4.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 38,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

