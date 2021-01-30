Analysts Expect VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VeriSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.22. VeriSign posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VeriSign.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VeriSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,623.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $194.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.50. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

