Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE CADE opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

