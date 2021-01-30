Analysts Issue Forecasts for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.45.

Shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) stock opened at C$53.47 on Thursday. Emera Incorporated has a 1-year low of C$42.12 and a 1-year high of C$60.94. The stock has a market cap of C$13.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 70.22%.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

