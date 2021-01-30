Analysts Issue Forecasts for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$55.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.09. Metro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$49.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.17 billion.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.