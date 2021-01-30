Analysts Set AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) Price Target at €12.75

AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.75 ($15.00).

AIXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

AIXA opened at €15.42 ($18.14) on Wednesday. AIXTRON SE has a 52 week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 52 week high of €16.92 ($19.91). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

