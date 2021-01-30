Analysts Set BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Target Price at €68.59

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.91 ($81.07).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of BAS stock traded down €0.70 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €63.83 ($75.09). 4,117,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. BASF SE has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €69.24 ($81.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion and a PE ratio of -29.87.

BASF SE (BAS.F) Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

