Analysts Set Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Price Target at $24.80

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 256,115 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 48.7% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 931,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 305,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 239.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 198,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 326,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,126. The company has a market cap of $396.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.02 million. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

