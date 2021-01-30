Analysts Set Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Target Price at GBX 2,045

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,045 ($26.72).

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) alerts:

LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,318 ($30.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,178.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,087.11. Diploma PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,442 ($31.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This is an increase from Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s previous dividend of $20.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson acquired 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

About Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.