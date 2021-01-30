Analysts Set Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) PT at €9.43

Shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.43 ($11.09).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Enel SpA has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

