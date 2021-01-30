Analysts Set Expectations for First Foundation Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.73.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

FFWM stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $904.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

In related news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Foundation by 531.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

