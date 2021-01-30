Analysts Set ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) PT at $29.85

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,948,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,026. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

