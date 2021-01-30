Analysts Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) PT at $97.06

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

