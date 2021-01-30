Anchor Trading Up 0.1% This Week (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $19,672.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002335 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Anchor has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00070468 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.32 or 0.00913409 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054088 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005910 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.02 or 0.04612328 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00030220 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018650 BTC.
Anchor Profile
Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The Reddit community for Anchor is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “
Buying and Selling Anchor
Anchor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .
